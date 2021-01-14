Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Declines By 81.8%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,925. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Friedman Industries stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Friedman Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

FRD stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,263. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.65. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.31.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

