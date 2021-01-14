Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Grows By 174.2%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 174.2% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIO. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $36.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.082 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

