Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Drops By 51.7%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ipsidy stock remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Wednesday. 292,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,560. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Ipsidy has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Ipsidy Company Profile

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. It develops an identity transaction platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

