Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Declines By 57.4%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the December 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PPRUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of Kering stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.62. 42,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,054. Kering has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

