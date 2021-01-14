Short Interest in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Declines By 50.0%

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Lake Shore Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Lake Shore Bancorp stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $76.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.59. Lake Shore Bancorp has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $15.90.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.49%.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.