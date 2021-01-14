Short Interest in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Expands By 66.7%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,662,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 2,197,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,830,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MMEDF traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 7,251,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,712. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

