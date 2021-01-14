Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Declines By 75.6%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock remained flat at $$16.07 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,681. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MITEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.