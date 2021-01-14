Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Increases By 498.5%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 498.5% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 23.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 27.9% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CAF opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $2.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

