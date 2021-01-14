Short Interest in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Decreases By 58.9%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 514,000 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the December 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. 52,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,937. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $332.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $264.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $2.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 111,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

