Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Decreases By 71.5%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the December 15th total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PVL remained flat at $$1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 163,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,682. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

