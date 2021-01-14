Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Decreases By 71.5%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the December 15th total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:PVL remained flat at $$1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 163,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,682. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.
About Permianville Royalty Trust
