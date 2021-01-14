Short Interest in Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) Expands By 900.0%

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of Prism Technologies Group stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 2,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Prism Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
About Prism Technologies Group
