Short Interest in Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) Expands By 900.0%

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Prism Technologies Group stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 2,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Prism Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About Prism Technologies Group

Prism Technologies Group, Inc licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc in September 2015.

