Short Interest in Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Declines By 38.3%

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the December 15th total of 330,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 680.3 days.

KKWFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKWFF remained flat at $$27.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

