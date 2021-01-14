Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Rises By 393.3%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 393.3% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCYYF remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 481,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,356. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Scandium International Mining has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.27.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

