Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Rises By 393.3%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 393.3% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCYYF remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 481,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,356. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Scandium International Mining has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.27.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile
