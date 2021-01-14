Short Interest in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Increases By 347.3%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 347.3% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SINO stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.47. Sino-Global Shipping America has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 178.28% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) by 211.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.73% of Sino-Global Shipping America worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

