Short Interest in Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Expands By 483.3%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 483.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPLWF opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91. Temple & Webster Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

