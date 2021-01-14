Short Interest in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Increases By 96.9%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 729,000 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the December 15th total of 370,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $490.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,079,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,164 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,288.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,929.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,804. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 19.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 51,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 25.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 33,369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 307.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 60.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

