Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Increases By 112.2%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,565,800 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the December 15th total of 4,508,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,366.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNCFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale cut UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.