Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Declines By 53.0%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Camber Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Virco Mfg. as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.