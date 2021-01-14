Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Decreases By 90.9%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 283,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $83,330.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $37,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,160 shares of company stock worth $2,076,247 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 56.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 440,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 24,453 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HIO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,430. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

