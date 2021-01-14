Short Interest in Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Grows By 175.0%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS:YOKEY opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66. Yokogawa Electric has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $38.90.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yokogawa Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

