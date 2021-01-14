Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rises By 163.1%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 163.1% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZURVY. ValuEngine raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

