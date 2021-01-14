Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,256 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,206,000 after purchasing an additional 244,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,291,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after purchasing an additional 194,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,206,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,259,000 after purchasing an additional 57,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.