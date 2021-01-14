Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $247,890.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,889.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $1,477,965.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,882,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,760,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,269,049 shares of company stock valued at $85,167,118.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

