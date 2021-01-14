Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $349.03 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $350.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.25 and a 200-day moving average of $316.63.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

