Sidoti Raises Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Price Target to $26.00

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) had its target price lifted by Sidoti from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. 1,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,574. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $224.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth $448,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 118,834 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.