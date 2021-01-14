Sidoti Raises Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Price Target to $26.00

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) had its target price lifted by Sidoti from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. 1,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,574. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $224.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth $448,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 118,834 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.