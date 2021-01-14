Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHL. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.15 ($50.77).

ETR SHL opened at €43.80 ($51.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is €41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.95. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

