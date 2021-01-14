Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHL. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.15 ($50.77).

ETR SHL opened at €43.80 ($51.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is €41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.95. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.