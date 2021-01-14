Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 36971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.49.

SW has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$769.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$151.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.03, for a total transaction of C$75,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at C$434,397.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $241,900.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

