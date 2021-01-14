Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Update

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBNY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after buying an additional 1,075,297 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 316.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $153.72 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $154.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

