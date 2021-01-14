Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,272 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,789,000 after buying an additional 3,359,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,291,000 after buying an additional 2,775,746 shares during the period. Daido Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,662,000. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 948,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,252,000 after buying an additional 490,496 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,378,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,669,000 after purchasing an additional 460,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $87.89.

