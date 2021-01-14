Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $355.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

