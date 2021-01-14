Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $31 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Fiserv by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,301,000. Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,221,373 shares of company stock worth $2,225,116,182. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,087,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.18. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.