Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $207.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26, a PEG ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.25.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.75.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

