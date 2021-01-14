Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 499 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32,623.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,840,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.82. 193,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,941. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $284.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.