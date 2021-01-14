Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 105.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 54.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.82.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

