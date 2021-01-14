Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SSLLF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $160.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average of $107.93. Siltronic has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $167.00.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

