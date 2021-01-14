Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLP. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $278,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,732.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 196.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

