Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.40

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as low as $2.19. Sinopharm Group shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 7,070 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other distributors, retail drug stores, and clinics.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.