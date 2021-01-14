SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Get SiTime alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $129.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34. SiTime has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $135.75. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.76.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total transaction of $326,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock worth $8,466,621 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SiTime by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 79,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiTime (SITM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.