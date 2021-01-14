Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 313.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:SKPI remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. Sky Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
Sky Petroleum Company Profile
Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Sky Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.