Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 313.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SKPI remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. Sky Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

Sky Petroleum Company Profile

Sky Petroleum, Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania.

