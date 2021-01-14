Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,228,696.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.24.

SWKS stock opened at $157.89 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $165.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

