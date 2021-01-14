Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.24.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $157.89 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $165.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average of $143.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

