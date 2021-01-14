SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.70

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 60330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.33.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SLM by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 81.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SLM in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth about $105,000.

About SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

