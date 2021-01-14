SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2.50.

SM has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised SM Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.90.

Shares of SM opened at $9.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 5.52. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $2,404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SM Energy by 420.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 459,070 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 132.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 456,450 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 204.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 357.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 120,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

