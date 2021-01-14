SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on S92. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) stock opened at €63.85 ($75.12) on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology AG has a 52-week low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a 52-week high of €71.80 ($84.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

