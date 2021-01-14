SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on S92. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) stock opened at €63.85 ($75.12) on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology AG has a 52-week low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a 52-week high of €71.80 ($84.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

About SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.