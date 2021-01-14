Smartlands Network (SLT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $518,806.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Smartlands Network token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002549 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $518,806.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 82.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00377807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.20 or 0.04078961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

Smartlands Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

