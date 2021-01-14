Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNMRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Snam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snam from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Snam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SNMRF opened at $5.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. Snam has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

