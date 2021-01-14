Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Summit Insights started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.23.

Snowflake stock traded up $8.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.07. 162,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,398,147. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.92) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

