Societe Generale Downgrades (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) to Hold

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of (RDS.A) from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ABN Amro upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. (RDS.A) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of (RDS.A) stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,531,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. (RDS.A) has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that (RDS.A) will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

(RDS.A) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

