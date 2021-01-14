SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,262,600 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the December 15th total of 667,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.5 days.

Shares of SFTBF opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $81.90.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

