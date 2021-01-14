Soitec’s (SLOIY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SLOIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Soitec stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. Soitec has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $108.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13.

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides RFeSI-SOI for enhanced signal integrity substrates for LTE and LTE-advanced front-end module ICs; iFEM-SOI substrates for Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and other consumer applications; and HR-SOI products.

